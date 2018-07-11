7-Eleven offers free Slurpees on Wednesday: How to get yours

NEW YORK — What’s better than a Slurpee on a hot, summer day? Free Slurpees!

7-Eleven is giving away free Slurpees on Wednesday (7/11) when the calendar day coincides with the convenient store’s name.

Across the country, 7-Eleven stores are offering free, small Slurpee drinks from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in honor of 7-Eleven Day.

To celebrate their big day, the convenient store is also offering 1/4 lb. Big Bite hot dogs for $1.

The offer is good while supplies last at participating stores. To find a 7-Eleven near you, click here.