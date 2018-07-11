3-month-old found dead inside Queens home: police

COLLEGE POINT, Queens — Authorities are investigating after a 3-month-old was found dead inside a Queens home Wednesday.

Just before 1 a.m., police responded to a 911 call about an unconscious baby inside a home near Dalian Court and 115th Street in College Point, according to authorities.

When officers arrived, they were informed that the boy, identified as Osbert Shi, was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There were no obvious signs of trauma, authorities said.

The medical examiner will determine the baby’s cause of death.