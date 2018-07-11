16-year-old boy fatally shot in the head in Bedford-Stuyvesant; suspect in NYPD custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot in the head following a dispute in Bedford-Stuyvesant on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The frantic scene unfolded near Macon Street and Stuyvesant Avenue at about 1:50 p.m., police said. The teen was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but he died several hours later.

Exclusive video obtained by PIX11 News shows the gunman pulling the trigger and then running away.

Officers later took a person of interest into custody. Charges have not yet been filed.

"My husband was out here at the time and he just is still sort of shocked watching the reaction of the woman the man obviously was with, just cradling him and crying as he was bleeding," said resident Mai MacDonald Graves.

The shooting of the teen was a sobering wake-up call in this part of Bedford-Stuyvesant for long-time residents who have watched the neighborhood change over the years.

"This is not an everyday occurrence around here anymore," resident Daryl Bennet said.

Police have not released any information on the shooter.