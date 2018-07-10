Woman’s body found in trash compactor near Union Square

MANHATTAN — A 48-year-old woman’s body was found inside of a trash compactor near Union Square on Tuesday, police said.

Officers found her at the Zeckendorf Towers on Irving Place just before 5 p.m., officials said. The woman was unconscious and unresponsive when police arrived on scene.

Security camera shows the woman entering the building shortly before her body was found in the trash compactor, sources said.

Police have not yet released her name. The circumstances around her death are not yet clear.