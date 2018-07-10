Van crashes into home near SI courthouse leaving 1 dead

ST. GEORGE, Staten Island — Emergency crews descended on a Staten Island neighborhood Tuesday because of a deadly crash in which a van slammed into a home near a courthouse and, nearby and soon after, a shooting critically injured someone, officials said.

Authorities have not said if the crash and shooting incidents are connected.

A person died when a vehicle crashed into a multistory home near Montgomery Avenue and Fort Place around noon, police said.

Four people have since been taken into custody, according to police.

Half a mile from the scene, a person was critically injured in a shooting around 12:29 p.m., FDNY said.

The crash allegedly happened after an incident at a nearby courthouse, silive.com reports. A police chase from the courthouse concluded with the crash, according to the outlet.