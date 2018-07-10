Officers rescue two men after boat capsized on Long Island

PATCHOGUE, Long Island — Two men were rescued in Patchogue after they drifted more than two miles away from their capsized boat, according to the Suffolk Police Department.

Officers said 71-year-old Richard Laskowski and Donald Ward Jr., 58, told police they had been drifting in the water for over an hour after their boat capsized.

A Davis Park ferry captain radioed Marine Bureau officers after he noticed an overturned and unoccupied catamaran sailboat near Patchogue River Buoy One at around 3:40 p.m.

Marine Officers Robert Jenkins and Steven Tarolli responded to the call and located the two men, pulling them aboard their rescue boat at approximately 3:57 p.m.

Both men were wearing personal floatation devices and were not injured.