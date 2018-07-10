NYPD announce station house relocation in wake of high murder rates in the Bronx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx -- The 40th precinct will be relocating to a new state of the art station house, the NYPD announced in a press briefing on Tuesday.

The new station house will be located on the corner of 149 St. and Saint Ann's Ave, about a mile away from the precinct's current location on the corner of East 138th St. and Alexander Ave.

The new location will be a two blocks away from "The Hub," the borough's heavily congested area dubbed by officials as ground zero for the ongoing opioid epidemic.

"This precinct which will be two blocks away from the hub will bring that police presence that’s very much needed in the community," Bronx council member Rafael Salamanca said in the press conference on Tuesday.

The announcement comes in wake of newly released statistics, showing murders have nearly doubled in the Bronx in the first half of 2018 compared to this same time last year.

"New Yorkers need to feel just as safe at 138th and 3rd as they do on 38th and 3rd," de Blasio said.

The new $68 million station house will feature an 800-square-foot space dedicated to community relations.

It is expected to open sometime in 2021.

40.844782 -73.864827