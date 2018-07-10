NYC Transit president, Mayor de Blasio discuss subway fixes in their 1st meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Riders have been calling for city leaders to fix the trains and buses for months.

For the first time, Mayor Bill de Blasio sat down with the new head of New York City Transit at City Hall on Tuesday.

The 90 minute meeting focused on funding sources for maintenance and improvement projects.

According to a statement from City Hall, “Mayor de Blasio renewed his demand for New York City investment to go toward New York City transit and for a long-term revenue source paid for by a tax on New York City's wealthiest residents.”

They agreed establish a working group to improve collaboration and have quarterly meetings.

MTA NYC Transit President Andy Byford, who started in mid-January, has been talking about the need for partners at all levels of government to fund billions of dollars in plans to add more trains and update the signal system.

Teams from the de Blasio administration and Transit have been meeting and working together on a number of projects, including bus improvements and the response to the upcoming L-train tunnel closure.