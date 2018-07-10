Mother of Bronx teen ‘Junior’ speaks out about the arrest of all 12 suspects wanted in the slaying

THE BRONX — The 12th and final suspect wanted in connection to the beating and machete killing of a Bronx teen has been arrested, and PIX11 spoke exclusively to the boy’s mother about the development Tuesday.

PIX11 broke news of the arrest to Leandra Feliz, the mother of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz, Tuesday. She immediately exclaimed, “Oh my God, thank you for letting me know I’m so happy.” ​

Feliz’s son was viciously attacked on June 20 by a group of men who are allegedly members of the Trinitarios gang. Twelve men wanted in connection to the attack have since been arrested — the latest arrest happening Monday in Connecticut.