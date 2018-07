Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a Vision Zero type program aimed at decontaminating 175,000 NYC public housing apartments of lead.

The program will roll out immediate testing for 130,000 apartments.

De Blasio also promises intensive outreach to hundreds of families with children exposed to lead and quarterly reports and transparency.

