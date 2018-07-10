Man shot dead in front of Bronx courthouse: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONCOURSE, the Bronx– A man was found shot to death in a car near the Bronx Supreme Criminal Court, police said Tuesday.

Authorities received a call of a male shot in front of 265 E. 161 St. on Monday around 7:35 p.m.

When police arrived, they found Lee McClendon, 46, of the Bronx, unconscious and unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to his neck inside a car with running windshield wipers.

McClendon was sitting in his car when he was approached by a bicyclist. The bicyclist then fired several shots into the car, striking the 45-year-old victim, police said.

McClendon was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made at this time. Police have not determined a motive.

Police are looking for a man in his 20s.

