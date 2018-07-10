Man killed when SUV crashes into SI bed-and-breakfast; woman critically injured in nearby shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. GEORGE, Staten Island — Emergency crews descended on a Staten Island neighborhood Tuesday because a disturbance near county superior court that led to a crash in which an SUV slammed into a bed-and-breakfast.

Nearby, and soon after, a shooting critically injured a 67-year-old woman, officials said.

The string of incidents, which are not being investigated as related by police, began around 11:45 a.m. when police said there was an altercation in the area of the courthouse and the St. George Theater.

A man alerted court officers, who dispersed the crowd.

Not long after, an SUV careened into a B&B at Montgomery Avenue and Fort Place, down the street from the courthouse, police said.

A man, 26, was pinned against the building and killed, police said. It’s unknown if the SUV intended to run him down or not. Five men in the SUV were arrested. A gun was recovered.

In the separate incident, a shooting on Jersey Street, half a mile from the crash, happened around 12:40 p.m., police said. A 67-year-old woman was shot in the head. She is in critical but stable condition. There are no suspects in that case.