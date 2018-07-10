Jet.com announces same-day delivery services in NYC

THE BRONX — On Monday, jet.com announced the opening of a new fulfillment center in the Bronx, which will offer same-day delivery services to all New York boroughs.

The Bronx fulfillment center will exclusively stock jet.com products including groceries, everyday essentials and other general merchandise. The center will also offer a variety of products from New York favorites including Big Gay Ice Cream, Roberta’s and the Meatball Shop, a Jet spokesperson tells PIX11.

The new fulfillment center in the Bronx will also create 100’s of new job openings, a Jet spokesperson tells PIX11.