Father of 6 killed in Harlem hit-and-run

HARLEM, Manhattan — A father of six was killed in a hit-and-run in the Bronx and police are asking for the public’s help to find the driver.

The crash happened about 2 a.m. on Sunday at Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard and West 127th Street, police said on Tuesday.

Police said the driver was traveling west on West 127th Street then made a left turn onto Adam Clayton Powell Jr. and struck Tyquan Wilkerson, 29, of the Bronx.

The car — described as a dark colored cross-over or medium-sized SUV — kept driving, while Wilkerson lay mortally wounded in the road.

The 29-year-old was taken to a hospital where he was pronounce dead.

Wilkerson’s family said they were having a family gathering when a fight broke out. The victim was trying to break up the fight when he walked away to cool off and as he was walking away, the car hit him.

The victim is survived by six children. His youngest turns 1 at the end of the month.

Police released a photo, pictured at right, of the wanted vehicle with a call for the public’s help to find it.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

PIX11 News’ Cristian Benavides contributed to this report.