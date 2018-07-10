Deadly night in NYC: 3 men shot dead in 5 hours

NEW YORK — In five-hour span in New York City, three men were shot dead Monday night into early Tuesday in separate incidents spanning three boroughs, according to police.

The first incident took place near the Bronx Supreme Criminal Court. Police said Lee McClendon, 46, of the Bronx, was in a vehicle when a bicyclist opened fire on East 161st Street between Sherman and Morris avenues on Monday around 7:35 p.m.

McClendon was sitting in a vehicle that had running windshield wipers when police arrived and found he had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his neck. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Two hours later, police said Neyon Hamilton was gunned down in Brooklyn.

Hamilton had sustained gunshot wounds to his back, left forearm, torso, groin and left thigh when police said they found him in front of a home on East 55th Street near Church Avenue in East Flatbush.

The 25-year-old Brooklyn man was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The third deadly shooting happened in Queens around 12:31 a.m. Tuesday.

An unidentified man in his 40s was found with a gunshot wound to his torso in front of in front of a Duane Reade on Roosevelt Avenue between 60th and 61st streets, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made in any of the three shootings.

A man in his 20s is sought in connection to the Bronx shooting, police said.

