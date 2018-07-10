Armed security guards coming to Long Island hospitals

NEW HYDE PARK, NY — Security staff at two Long Island hospitals have been armed as part of a pilot program to protect staff, patients and visitors.

Current and former law enforcement officers working for Northwell Health have been armed at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset and Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park, a spokesperson for Northwell Health said. They security officers – all of whom are licensed to carry firearms in New York – were issued guns in tamper-proof holsters after undergoing internal reviews.

The program will also be rolled out to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore.

Northwell Health added the security measures in response to mass shootings nationwide. Employees have also called for more protection against potential workplace violence.

Locally, a former doctor shot six people in a Bronx hospital in June of 2017. After that shooting, a doctor filed a lawsuit against the hospital, citing insufficient security.