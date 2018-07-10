13 firefighters injured in Midtown building fire

MANHATTAN, New York — 13 firefighters were injured after a fire blazed through a building in Midtown, according to the FDNY.

140 FDNY members responded to a fire shortly after 4 p.m. on Tuesday at 21 West 39th St., the location of Szechuan Gourmet, a Chinese restaurant located on the first floor of the building.

The FDNY said the reported injuries were due to fallen debris and heat exhaustion.

Everyone who was injured was in stable condition, the FDNY reported Tuesday afternoon.