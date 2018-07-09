Westbury man wanted after allegedly exposing himself to 11-year-old girl

WESTBURY, NY — A man is wanted after allegedly exposing himself to an 11-year-old girl in Westbury on Friday.

Police said the victim was near Walton Pl. and walking north on School Street when a white pickup truck pulled to the side of the road at approximately 8:15 a.m.

The accused man proceeded to exit his vehicle with his pants down and exposed himself to the girl. Police said the victim continued walking to Westbury Middle School where police were called.

Police said the accused man is in his 40s and approximately 6-feet tall. He was wearing a blue shirt with red sleeves when the incident occurred.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS (8477).