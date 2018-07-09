Three men accused of ‘Junior’ Guzman-Feliz’s murder went before judge Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONCOURSE, the Bronx — Twelve men have been charged with the mistaken-identity murder of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz, and, on Monday, three of them appeared before a judge to account for their alleged crimes and to determine the course of their prosecution.

One of the three men in criminal court is an alleged high-ranking leader of the Trinitarios gang. Another man denies membership entirely, claiming that he was in the wrong place at the wrong time of when Guzman-Feliz was killed at a Bronx bodega on June 20.

The three -- Gabriel Ramirez Concepcion, 26; Danilo Payamps-Pacheco, 21 and Diego Suero, 29 -- each appeared separately before a judge, but all for the same crime. They're accused of taking part in the attack, in which a group of men dragged Guzman-Feliz out of the bodega they'd chased him into, and stabbed and slashed him repeatedly with knives and machetes.

The group, made up of alleged Trinitarios gang members, had apparently mistaken Junior for a rival gang member, according to detectives. Guzman-Feliz was not in a gang. He was an active member of the Police Explorers, an organization run by the NYPD for young people interested in careers in law enforcement.

None of the three suspects in court on Monday made any comment during their status hearings. Instead, each of their attorneys informed the judge that, during upcoming grand jury hearings, their clients would not testify.

Each lawyer also insisted in court that their clients were not guilty of the murder, manslaughter, gang assault and assault charges they were facing.

One attorney, Donald Vogelman, who is representing Payamps-Pacheco, did comment after his client's hearing.

"He was merely present at the crime other people committed," Vogelman said. "[Payamps-Pacheco] did not touch, he did not drag, he did not stab the deceased," the lawyer continued. "He just knew one other person that was involved in this tragic situation."

None of the other attorneys commented. All three suspects were taken back to Rikers Island after their hearings. At the city jail, they are separated from the general population for their own safety. None of the men have been granted bail.

Also on Monday, a 12th suspect, Luis Cabrero, was arrested in the Junior Guzman-Feliz murder case, in Connecticut. Cabrero is expected to have an extradition hearing and to return to New York this week.