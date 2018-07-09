‘Major’ power outage in Brooklyn affects thousands, snarls subway service

DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Thousands of Con Edison customers in Brooklyn were without power Monday afternoon, according to utility officials and a city councilman who represents the area affected.

More than 6,100 customers in Dyker Heights were without power as of 1:30 p.m., according to Con Edison’s online outage map. The electricity is expected to be restored by 4:30 p.m.

City Councilman Justin Brannan said about 1,870 customers remained without power shortly after 2 p.m.

“They’re working fast,” he wrote in a tweet.

Brannan said the utility company told him an underground wire failed. He said the outage boundary is 59th Street to the north, 84th Street to the south, 13th Avenue to the east and 10th Avenue to the west.

News of the outage came as the mercury crept toward 90 degrees in Dyker Heights. It was 88 degrees and sunny as of 1:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Nearby, a ConEd power failure at Fort Hamilton Parkway was being blamed for service changes on multiple subway lines, the MTA said.

The outage halted all N train service between 59 St (Brooklyn) and Coney Island-Stillwell Av and southbound D train service south of Atlantic Av. It also rerouted a portion of the N line over the D and R lines.

As of 2:30 p.m., D and N train service had resumed with delays.

