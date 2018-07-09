ShopRite’s famous Can Can girls vanish from traditional July campaign

NEW YORK — ShopRite’s famous Can Can girls, traditionally seen during the supermarket chain’s July campaign to sell discounted canned goods, are taking the summer off.

The animated advertisements features women in large skirts, heels and fishnets doing the Can Can, a high-energy dance made famous in the 1800s.

The ad campaign launched in 1971, and promotes ShopRite’s twice-annual sale on canned goods. Originally limited to January — right after the holiday season — ShopRite added a July Can Can sale in 2002.

Circulars sent to people’s homes this month show dancing shoppers and employees, rather than the usual Can Caners, the NY Post reports.

PIX11 has reached out to ShopRite for comment, but a spokeswoman tells the Post the Can Can dancers will return in January for the next major sale on canned goods.

The spokeswoman added that the decision had nothing to do with the “Me Too” movement, which began last year and has put a spotlight on mistreatment of women, particularly in media.

Below is a mashup of Can Can advertisements published by ShopRite: