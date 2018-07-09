Man pushes mother, grabs toddler by the leg in attempted abduction in SI: police

MIDLAND BEACH, Staten Island — The NYPD on Monday is investigating an attempted abduction after they say a man tried to grab a child from a stroller in Staten Island.

It happened at around 5:20 p.m. on Mapleton Avenue near Olympia Boulevard on Saturday, authorities said.

A mother was walking with her 4-year-old daughter inside of a stroller when a man — who authorities say may know the family — allegedly pulled up in a Black Toyota Prius.

The driver exited the vehicle, approached the two victims and shoved the mother to the ground, police said.

He then grabbed the child by the leg, but according to authorities, the mother quickly fought back.

She screamed and hung on to her daughter by the torso, causing the man to flee on Hyland Boulevard, police said.

There were no injuries reported.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).