Man attempts to rape jogger in Bronx park

NORWOOD, the Bronx — A man grabbed a jogger in a Bronx park Monday morning and attempted to rape her, police said.

The 35-year-old woman was jogging in Bronx River Forest park when a man approached her from behind, put his hand over her mouth and an arm across her chest, police said. The woman, who suffered minor injuries, fought the man off, yelled out for help and ran farther into the park.

She spotted the man again as she made her way out of he park and took a picture of him.

The man fled the park. No arrests have been made and police have asked for help identifying him.

He has a slim build and was last seen wearing a white hooded sweater, a black shirt with a across on its chest, black shorts and white sneakers. The attacker is believed to be 17 to 25 years old.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).