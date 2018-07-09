Inmate fatally choked inside Rikers Island, jail source says

NEW YORK — An inmate at Rikers Jail was choked to death by another inmate on Monday, a law enforcement source said.

The inmates were in the AMKC unit at the jail, a PIX11 source said.

It’s the first homicide inside Rikers since 2008.

Multiple correction officers tried to pull the inmate off of the victim, but they were unsuccessful, jail sources said. By the time they successfully pulled the attacker off, it was too late for the inmate who was attacked.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.