‘OSAMA BIN LADEN WAS A COWARD’— That’s just one memorable quote from the resilient former Marine, John Vigiano, a retired FDNY captain who lost both his sons on 9/11.

Captain Vigiano once told PIX11 that bin Laden should have piloted the jets that slammed into the Twin Towers himself, instead of letting others do his dirty work.

Vigiano lost his battle with cancer this past weekend, after using the last 17 years of his life to help wounded warriors maimed by the War on Terror. Mary Murphy did the first, television interview with the Vigianos, just before the 1st anniversary of 9/11 in 2002.