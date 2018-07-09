Family fears MS-13 involvement as mysterious text leads to search for missing teen at LI park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NASSAU COUNTY, N.Y. — Family members of a missing teenager say they fear the worst, and possible MS-13 gang involvement, as an anonymous text message prompted investigators to search a Long Island park Monday.

Louis Germosen, 19, has not been seen since June 28, according to the Nassau County Police Department. The teen was last seen at his home in Westbury and heading to Roosevelt Street in West Hempstead, according to family members. Detectives had previously said he was last seen in New Cassel.

Investigators tell PIX11 they are treating Germosen's disappearance as a missing persons case. The area, however, has been terrorized by MS-13 in recent years, and more than two dozen deaths have been blamed on the gang in the past two years.

When asked if gangs could be involved, the teen's father, Louis Germosen, tearfully responded:

"We've been hearing about some gang affiliations. That he might have been hanging out with the wrong people. We recently got a message that he might have had some people hanging out with some MS-13. I'm not 100 percent sure, we just got that tip last night."

The days-long search took another turn Sunday when, according to the missing teen's step-mother, his cousin received an anonymous text message telling the family to search Hempstead Lake State Park.

In addition to two addresses, the anonymous sender said, "Good luck God bless."

The family and investigators searched the area Sunday and Monday, but have so far not found anything.

Germosen's step-mother Suzanne Bayer said she hopes the family learns more soon.

"It’s been going on so long, and you just want it to end, and you just want to know so you have peace of mind. … Whether it’s good or bad, we just want to bring him back home to his mother and his father," Bayer said.

The missing teen is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with brown hair and dark colored eyes. His hair was braided shortly before his disappearance, Bayer said.

Detectives ask that anyone with information contact the Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911.