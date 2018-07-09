Driver identified in Delaware crash that killed NJ family of 5, mother survived

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWNSEND, Delaware— The driver of a Ford F-350 responsible for a wrong-way crash that killed a New Jersey family of 5 has been identified as Alvin S. Hubbard Jr. of Maryland.

A 61-year-old father and 53-year-old mother and their four daughters were headed back from vacation when a truck crossed a median on a Delaware highway and struck the family's minivan. The mother was sole survivor of the crash.

The family members killed were from Teaneck. The victims have been identified as Audie Trinidad, 61, and his four daughters, 20-year-old Kaitlyn, 17-year-old Danna, and twin 13-year-old daughters, Melissa and Allison.

The mother, Mary Rose Trinidad, survived the crash and is recovering in fair condition at a Delaware hospital.

On Friday, at around 3:47 p.m., a 2007 Ford F-350 was traveling southbound, in the left lane on State Route 1 Highway. A 2002 Mercury Sable was traveling northbound on Rt. 1 just north of Pine Tree Road, and a 1998 Toyota Sienna carrying theTrinidad family was traveling a short distance behind the Sable, police said.

For unknown reasons, the F-350 failed to remain in the southbound lanes of travel and exited the roadway, crossing over the grassy-median and into the northbound lanes onto Rt. 1, officials said.

An ongoing police investigation revealed that the front driver’s side of the F-350 struck the left rear side of the Sable, causing the Sable to spin out of control and come to a rest in an embankment. The F-350 continued out of control southbound in the northbound lanes, when the front of the Sienna struck the passengers side of the F-350, police said.

The impact caused both vehicles to be displaced off the edge of the roadway and into a ditch.

Hubbard, who was wearing a seatbelt, was transported to a hospital where he was treated and released with non-life threatening injuries. It is unknown if impairment is a factor on his behalf, police said.

His passenger, a 30-year-old male from MD, who was wearing a seatbelt, was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The operator of the Sable, a 24-year-old male PA, who was properly retrained, was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Audie Trinidad, 61, who was wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Trinidad's four daughters, ages 20, 17, and twin 13-year-olds, who were not properly restrained, were pronounced dead at the scene. Mary Rose was wearing a seatbelt in the front passenger seat, police said, and is recovering in the hospital.

The crash continues to remain under investigation by the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit.