At least 7 arrested during protests over Supreme Court nominee at Trump Tower

MIDTOWN - At least seven people were arrested for civil disobedience Monday night in Manhattan during protests over President Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh.

Those arrested sat down in the middle of busy 5th Avenue, blocking traffic in front of Trump Tower. Many at the rally, organized by the National Action network, feel Trump's nominee will set the county back decades.

Those arrested include City Council member Jumaane Williams.

The protest began peacefully with dozens of people marched up and down the sidewalk in front of Trump Tower chanting “Hey hey ho ho, Trump’s nominee has got to go!”

But the group then walked up to the corner of 57th Street and into the middle of the street. Some sat and others laid on the ground by Trump Tower. Traffic came to a standstill.

The NYPD moved in and calmly arrested the protestors without incident.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says by picking Kavanaugh, Trump is delivering on his pledge to "punish" women for their choices.

He says he will fight the nomination "with everything I have." He's urging people to make their voices heard, an indirect reference to voicing their objections to senators.

Schumer says if Kavanaugh is confirmed, "women's reproductive rights would be in the hands of five men on the Supreme Court."