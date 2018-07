Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn -- A fire broke out in a three-story building in Sunset Park on Monday, according to FDNY.

Over 150 firefighters responded to a fire at 764 57 St., right next door to a Japanese Asian fusion restaurant, Daizen.

FDNY Chief James Leonard tells PIX11's Henry Rosoff the fire moved quickly through power lines, blazing nearby store fronts and cars.

FDNY said there is currently one firefighter with non-life-threatening injuries reported.