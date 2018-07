Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Newark, N.J. — Two people are dead after a carbon monoxide incident in Newark on Monday.

Authorities responded to Pilgrim Baptist Village at 18th Avenue and New Fairview Avenue around 9 p.m.

Two people were found dead in a garage.

Residents say many of the carbon monoxide detectors don't works and no alarms were triggered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.