12th – and final – suspect wanted for ‘Junior’ murder arrested by Connecticut State Police

SOUTHBURY, Conn. — The 12th and final suspect wanted for the brutal chase and machete murder of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz was stopped by Connecticut State Police Monday on a homicide warrant from New York State.

A law enforcement source told PIX11 Luis Cabrero was stopped on Interstate 84 in Southbury, Connecticut and taken into custody.

The source said Cabrero seemed surprised when he was arrested.

Cabrero was driving the gray Honda that investigators said was part of a four-vehicle chase of Junior Guzman on Wednesday, June 20.

The source said he was part of the original chase, which started behind St. Barnabas Hospital, was at the scene where the attack took place, and then took part in the getaway of the suspects, who used knives and a machete to kill the teen.

Eleven suspects have appeared before judges in New York City, so far, and Cabrero will go to an extradition hearing in Connecticut on Tuesday.