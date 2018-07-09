1-year-old killed, 2 pedestrians hospitalized after man drives onto sidewalk in New Jersey

RARITAN BOROUGH, N.J. — A man has been charged with vehicular homicide after he struck three pedestrians, killing a 1-year-old child, police said Monday.

On Saturday at around 7:20 p.m., the Raritan Borough Police Department responded to reports of a motor vehicle crash at Anderson Street and Second Street in Raritan Borough, New Jersey.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found that a car struck multiple parked vehicles and a family of three, who were walking along the sidewalk.

The victims were a 36-year-old mother, her 5-year-old son and her 1-year-old baby boy, who she was pushing in a stroller, authorities said.

The infant was pronounced deceased at the scene. The mother and the 5-year-old were hospitalized with severe injuries.

Behind the wheel of the vehicle was Raritan Borough resident Ronald B. Rebernik, 62, according to police.

After further investigation, police discovered that Rebernik was under the influence of a CDS, when he allegedly lost control of his vehicle.

Rebernik was driving southbound on Anderson Street when he crossed to the northbound side and hit two parked vehicles, veered onto the sidewalk where he struck the three pedestrians, then re-entered the roadway hitting two more vehicles, police said.

Rebernik was arrested and charged with second degree vehicular homicide, two counts of third degree assault by auto, third degree possession of CDS and disorderly person’s offense under the influence of CDS.He was also issued numerous motor vehicle summonses for DWI, DWI in a school zone, careless driving and reckless driving.

He is currently at a nearby hospital where he is under police guard, but when released he will be transported to Somerset County jail pending a detention hearing.

Authorities are asking that anyone who may have witnessed this accident to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office at (908) 231-7100 or the Raritan Borough Police Department at (908) 725-6700.

Anonymous reports can also be made via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide information including videos and photos, anonymously. The STOPit app can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ.