FAIR LAWN, NJ — Police found a woman who’d been stabbed to death in a Fair Lawn home on Sunday afternoon after receiving a 911 hang up.

She was found in a home on Halstead Terrace after 3 p.m., officials with the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office said. The woman was rushed to a local hospital, but she did not survive.

Police took a family member who also lives at the Halstead Terrace house into custody.

No identifying information has been released.