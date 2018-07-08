× Popular Italian restaurant in Brooklyn catches fire

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn — A popular Italian restaurant in Brooklyn caught on fire Sunday morning.

Smoke was seen coming out from the basement of the La Palina Italian restaurant located in Bensonhurst along Avenue O and West 5th Street, fire officials said.

Firefighters were on scene.

No injuries were reported, fire officials said.

The extent of the damage the building faced was not immediately available.

La Palina has been in business for over 80 years and has been popular with people throughout the community and city locals.