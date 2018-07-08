Man involved in Long Island car crash arrested for DWI

MELVILLE, N.Y. — Police arrested a man for driving while intoxicated following a vehicular crash on Long Island Sunday morning.

At about 6:15 a.m., Brenten Biber was driving west on Baylis Road in Melville when his vehicle went through a red light, police said.

His vehicle struck another car traveling south on Broadhallow Road, said police.

Biber was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle, Jay Kim, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Biber faces charges of driving while intoxicated.