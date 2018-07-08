Fire that killed 95-year-old woman inside Brooklyn home was ‘accidental’: Fire Marshals

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — The fire that killed a 95-year-old woman inside a Brooklyn home was said to be “accidental,” fire officials tweeted Sunday.

Fire Marshals said the blaze was caused by a power strip and smoke alarms were not present in the basement.

There were smoke alarms on the first and second floors of the house, but they were not operational, authorities said.

Anna Barthelemy died in the fire that started in the basement of her Canarsie home on 93rd Street — a home she lived in for the past 20 years.

Firefighters responded to the blaze within two minutes of the initial 911 call, but officials told PIX11 they had difficulty getting to the basement because of a lot of clutter blocking the stairs.