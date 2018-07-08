Cab driver placed in chokehold, robbed in the Bronx

OLINVILLE, the Bronx — Authorities are searching for the three people who allegedly robbed a cab driver in the Bronx last month.

It happened on June 15 at about 5:10 a.m., as two men and a woman were passengers inside a black cab, police said.

The cab pulled over in the vicinity of East 221 Street and White Plains Road in Olinville when they placed the driver into a chokehold, according to authorities.

They proceeded to remove his wallet, which contained $40 in cash and the dash camera before fleeing, said cops.

