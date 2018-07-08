115th Giglio Festival celebrated in Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

So much has changed in Williamsburg, Brooklyn over the years, but there is one thing that seems will never change: the rising of Giglio.

Towering 7-stories over head, the Giglio is lifted by pure muscle in a symbolic dance commemorating the rescue of Italian children by boat from Nola, Italy outside of Naples.

"The Italians are here, the Catholic community still thriving, this neighborhood may change, but we will always be here and the feast will always be her," Sal Mirando said at the festival

The festival has been going strong for a 115 years on Havemeyer and surrounding streets in Williamsburg.

"Every year is great" attendee Gladys Jimenez said. "I'm 62 years old. I've been coming since I'm about 9, 10 years old"