Woman, 93, found dead after fire burns through Brooklyn home: police

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — At least one person is dead after a fire broke out at a Brooklyn home Saturday afternoon, police said.

Fire officials received reports of a house fire in the vicinity of E. 93rd Street and Avenue K in Canarsie.

The blaze started in the basement of the home, the FDNY tweeted.

Authorities have confirmed that a 93-year-old woman found deceased in the home.

At this time, police do not believe the fire is suspicious.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.