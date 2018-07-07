Store employees attacked, stabbed during dispute outside Queens deli

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLIS, Queens — Two store employees were injured following a dispute at a Queens deli last month.

It happened on June 22 at about 10:40 p.m. when a dispute erupted between two store employees and an unidentified male inside of the Jamaica Deli & Grocery along Jamaica Avenue in Hollis, police said.

The employees pushed the male out of the store, and he later returned with two other men, said authorities.

The dispute continued outside the deli and escalated when two men punched and kicked one of the employees and another displayed a pocketknife and stabbed the other employee, according to authorities.

The unidentified men fled on foot.

One of the store employees, 23, sustained stab wounds to his head, torso and chest, while the second employee, 18, suffered pain and bruising to the body, said police.

They were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).