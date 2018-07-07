Hundreds gather to mourn NJ family of 5 killed in Delaware car crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TEANECK, New Jersey—This candlelight vigil was organized by Teaneck High School friends of Danna Trinidad, coming together in Votee Park to grieve collectively about the five Trinidad lives lost on a Delaware highway as a pickup truck crossed the median and slammed into them.

Only the mother, 53-year-old Mary Rose survived.

"It's just so heartbreaking that she passed away. When I found out, I just couldn't believe it at first," said Amber Dow, friend of Danna Trinidad.

There were prayers, and song, hugs and tears as candles spelled out the Trinidad name.

The mayor spoke about the loss of Audie Trinidad and his four daughters, ages 13-to-20 years.

"Everyone that I knew who went to high school and middle school with them, I can see that they were apart of the Teaneck family. They touched our lives in many ways," said Teaneck Mayor Mohammed Hameeduddin.

The Trinidad family were also active parishioners at Saint Anastasia.

The Pastor was heading down to Delaware to try to give comfort to the lone survivor of the collision and begin the difficult of organizing five funerals for one family.

A GoFundMe Page has been set up to help Mary Rose Trinidad.