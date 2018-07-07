Driver comes forward in deadly tire crash on Long Island highway

WEST BABYLON, N.Y. — Authorities say a man came forward after he believes the tire involved in Thursday’s fatal crash on the Sunrise Highway belonged to him.

Joseph Nickel, 48, contacted detectives after he noticed his trailer was missing a tire, said police.

Nickel was driving a Ford pickup truck, which was towing a 2004 Ringo trailer on the eastbound Sunrise Highway in West Babylon about the same time as the crash, according to authorities.

David Dorazio, 60, was killed after a tire struck his vehicle while he was driving on the westbound Sunrise Highway near exit 39, police said.

The tire then struck a 2000 Chevrolet SUV. The driver of that vehicle and her passenger were not injured, police said.

Nickel is cooperating with police, and his vehicle and trailer were impounded for a safety check.