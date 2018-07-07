Driver comes forward in deadly tire crash on Long Island highway

WEST BABYLON, N.Y. — Authorities say a man came forward after he believes the tire involved in Thursday’s fatal crash on the Sunrise Highway belonged to him.

A man is dead after a tire flew off a tractor trailer and hit his car on Sunrise Highway in West Babylon, police in Suffolk County said.

Joseph Nickel, 48, contacted detectives after he noticed his trailer was missing a tire, said police.

Nickel was driving a Ford pickup truck, which was towing a 2004 Ringo trailer on the eastbound Sunrise Highway in West Babylon about the same time as the crash, according to authorities.

David Dorazio, 60, was killed after a tire struck his vehicle while he was driving on the westbound Sunrise Highway near exit 39, police said.

The tire then struck a 2000 Chevrolet SUV. The driver of that vehicle and her passenger were not injured, police said.

Nickel is cooperating with police, and his vehicle and trailer were impounded for a safety check.