City issues order to remove Brooklyn parking lot where 4-year-old girl was killed

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — The city issued a Commissioner’s order to remove the Brooklyn parking lot where a 4-year-old was fatally struck last month.

The Department of Buildings issued an order to the owner of 82 Wyckoff Avenue, ordering the removal of the illegal parking lot at the location.

The address of the incident coincides with the Clean City Laundry Center, according to Google Maps.

Under the order, the property owner must remove all vehicles from the parking lot, remove parking stripes from the lot and install barricades to prevent vehicles form re-entering the parking lot area.

On June 24, Luz Gonzalez and her mother were walking along Wycoff Avenue and Hart Street in Bushwick when the girl and her mother stopped — the mother kneeling down to tie the girl’s shoe.

As the woman was bent down to tend to her daughter, a vehicle was backing out of a parking lot struck both of them with the front passenger’s side bumper before striking the 4-year-old with both passenger side tires, police said.

Gonzalez suffered from severe trauma to her chest and torso and was pronounced dead, said authorities.

Her mother, 39, suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was stopped moments later.