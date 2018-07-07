Aspiring musicians prep for Carnegie Hall performance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — If you close your eyes, this orchestra sounds professional, even world class, but it’s actually made up of teenagers.

They are considered America’s finest young musicians from across the country.

The talented teens are members of Carnegie Hall’s National Youth Orchestra, ages 16 to 19 and its younger counterparts, National Youth Orchestra 2(NYO2), ages14 to 17.

At this gathering, they’re playing Saint-Saens “Organ” Symphony with 100 teenage musicians from New York.

“In these national ensembles, you have kids from all over the country making music together with younger players,” Sarah Johnson, Carnegie Hall’s Chief Education Officer, told PIX11.

Aspiring young orchestra players at both an intermediate and advanced level are participating and learning a lot from one another.

For some of these young players, it’s a hobby or a passion, and for others it’s a career goal.

“The best part was playing awesome repertoire with new kids,” one young musician said. “It was an amazing experience,” she added.

The National Youth Orchestra will be performing at Carnegie Hall on July 19th before heading to Asia in August.

The NYO2 will be performing at Carnegie Hall on July 24.