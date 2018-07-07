× 2 dead after house explodes in New Jersey: prosecutor

NEWFIELD, N.J. — Authorities say a house has exploded in New Jersey, killing two people.

No foul play is suspected.

The Gloucester County prosecutor’s office says the blast in Newfield was reported at 6:15 a.m. Saturday.

The names of the victims and other details weren’t immediately released. There was no immediate word on the cause of the explosion.

The county fire marshal is investigating, along with several other agencies, including a state police arson-bomb unit, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Franklin Township police department.

Newfield is a borough in Gloucester County, New Jersey about 35 miles southeast of Philadelphia with a population of approximately 1,567.