2 arrested for allegedly selling heroin, fentanyl on Long Island

BALDWIN, N.Y. — A man and a woman were taken into custody Friday afternoon for possessing and selling drugs on Long Island, police said.

Jesse Sullivan, 25, and Samantha Carroll were arrested at a house along Ann Street and Jackie Lane in Baldwin at about 4:50 p.m.

An investigation was conducted following reports of several overdoses and numerous community complaints and led authorities to the duo, officials said.

Officials said Sullivan and Carroll knowingly and unlawfully possessed and sold what is believed to be heroin and fentanyl to a Nassau County Resident.

Sullivan and Carroll faces charges including two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third and seventh degree and two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance.