Teacher accused of sexual abuse at NY camp where he was a counselor

LITTLE NECK, N.Y. — A Long Island teacher has been arrested in connection with alleged sexual abuse at an upstate summer camp where he’d been a counselor for more than three decades, New York State Police said Friday.

Dylan T. Stolz, 51, of Little Neck, N.Y., was arrested on Wednesday. He faces five counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

Stolz is a teacher in the Hewlett-Woodmere School District in Nassau County on Long Island, state police said.

A search of the district’s website reveals a man by that name is listed as a fourth-grade teacher at Ogden Elementary School in Valley Stream.

The charges against Stolz stem from an investigation that began on June 28.

Authorities had received complaints about Stolz from Brant Lake Camp in Brant Lake, N.Y., about 80 miles north of Albany. Stolz has been a counselor for the past 33 summers, state police said.

The camp is a private, weeks-long resident camp for boys ages 7 through 15, according to its website.

Stolz has been arraigned and remanded to the Warren County jail because he did not post a $50,000 cash or $100,000 secure bond, state police said.

PIX11 News has reached out to both the camp and the Hewlett-Woodmere School District for comment.

Investigators are asking for the public to come forward with any information they may have about Stolz or “other crimes he may have committed.” Those tips can be reported to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Queensbury 518-745-1035.