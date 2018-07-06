Police searching for woman who launched fireworks into crowd on Crown Heights street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Police are searching for a woman who shot fireworks into a crowd on a Crown Heights street Wednesday night, sending pedestrians running and screaming for help.

Video posted to Instagram shows the woman wearing what appears to be a white tennis dress and visor as she shoots off fireworks. Customers walk out of A & D Liquor on Nostrand Avenue and then run back inside to get away.

According to a resident who was on hand during the ruckus, the story behind the now-viral video has been blown out of proportion.

The man, who did not want to be identified, told PIX11 that the woman and the pedestrians she targeted - were all friends.

“We were having fun, that’s it” he said. “The people complaining about it aren’t from the neighborhood, we do this all the time.”

He attributes the overblown response to gentrifiers who are clueless about the tradition.

“If they have a problem with it, maybe it’s time they move.”

While having fun may have been the intention, a number of fireworks-related incidents this week have resulted in a number of injuries nationwide.

An 8-year-old boy in West Nyack was struck in the eye with a firework and a Florida man suffered serious injuries to his chest and hand after a mortar tube he was holding exploded.

In the case in Crown Heights, NYPD detectives would like to speak to the woman in the video, as fireworks of all kinds are illegal in the city of New York.

No injuries from the incident, as of now, have been reported.