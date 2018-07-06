One year later: Children of slain NYPD Detective Miosotis Familia open up about losing their mom

THE BRONX — One year after NYPD Detective Miosotis Familia was shot to death, her three children opened up to PIX11 News about their mother’s legacy.

Familia’s children, 21-year-old Genesis, and 13-year-old twins Delilah and Peter, appeared on PIX11’s Facebook Live on Friday.

“Something that’s important to us is making sure that the sacrifices that my she made — the ultimate sacrifice — is something that will never be removed from our memories, the the city’s memory,” said Genesis, Familia’s oldest daughter.

And now, Familia’s name and heroism will be visible to many others. On Thursday, Familia’s children joined hundreds of others in front of the 46th Precinct on Ryer Avenue as the city honored Familia’s legacy in a street renaming ceremony.

On July 5, 2017, Familia was sitting in an RV-style police command post just after midnight when she was shot and killed by Alexander Bonds. She was 48 years old.

The gunman was later fatally shot by police.

Delilah and Peter were 12 years old when their mother was killed. They are both going into eighth grade in the Fall.

“I know I want to make her proud so I’m trying to do something that a regular person can’t do,” Peter said.

Genesis, Delilah and Peter say they are thankful for the outpouring of community support they’ve received this past year.

“Some people think that New Yorkers can be a little bit cold or rude, but when something happens, New Yorkers always come together and support each other which is something that’s so beautiful,” Genesis said.

You can donate to to the Familia Family by clicking here.