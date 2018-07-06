Officer shot in the leg in Brooklyn: NYPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A police officer was shot in the leg in Brooklyn Friday morning, according to NYPD officials.

Authorities received a call shortly before 7 a.m. about a police officer shot near Decatur Street and Throop Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant. People are now asked to avoid the area.

The officer, who is part of the department's warrant squad, was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital, police said.

In video provided by Citizen app, footage shows multiple police cars and an ambulance truck on scene nearby an unoccupied van up on the curb.

It is unclear if the van is connected to the incident.

No arrests have been made, and information about what led up to the shooting was not immediately available.